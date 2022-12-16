Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again.

The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.

The graffiti was done on the top floor of the garage last Friday night, December 2.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call the authorities.

