Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects

Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized...
Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again.

The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.

The graffiti was done on the top floor of the garage last Friday night, December 2.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call the authorities.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm

Latest News

12-year-old Callie Chatham was last seen near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road
Local 12-year-old girl found safe
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Sunny skies through the day
Heavy coats are needed as we head into the weekend