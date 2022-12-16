Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD.

Police said the suspects took the victim’s car and fled the area. More arrests are pending in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm

Latest News

Anderson Regional Health System held its inaugural nurse residency program in Meridian.
Anderson Regional Health System held its inaugural nurse residency program
Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized...
Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects
12-year-old Callie Chatham was last seen near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road
Local 12-year-old girl found safe
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say