Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD.

Police said the suspects took the victim’s car and fled the area. More arrests are pending in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.