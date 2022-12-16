WATCH: WLBT’s Joseph Doehring in Alabama as Southern Miss set to end season in LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WLBT) - The LendingTree Bowl is set for this weekend in Mobile, Alabama.

The Golden Eagles are preparing to take on former Conference USA rival Rice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Southern Miss’ first bowl appearance since 2019.

The two sides have split the previous twelve meetings, but USM has never lost a bowl game in Mobile.

Southern Miss will search for its first bowl game victory under Head Coach Will Hall and first bowl game win since 2016.

WLBT’s Joseph Doehring has a preview of what’s to come.

