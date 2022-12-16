WATCH: WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone in Atlanta as Jackson State hopes for undefeated season, Celebration Bowl glory

By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - Thee Jackson State Tigers are set to take on North Carolina Central this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia in the HBCU National Championship game, the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

After suffering a heavy defeat against South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl last season, the back-to-back SWAC Champion JSU Tigers will look to secure their first Celebration Bowl victory in school history in Coach Prime’s final game in charge of Jackson State.

JSU has had an historic season thus far, including going undefeated in regular season play for the first time in program history and hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time.

WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone have a preview of what’s to come.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
12-year-old Callie Chatham was last seen near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm