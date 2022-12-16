Winter’s chill is back

Crank up the heat
Crank up the heat
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colder air has settled back into our area. So, instead of above average temperatures, temps will be below average through next week. Highs will mainly stay in the 50s through the middle of next week. Mornings will fall into the 30s starting Friday morning, and we’ll have more 30s for Saturday morning. However, another surge of colder air will move in by this Sunday...dropping the Sunday morning low into the upper 20s. Make sure to protect any plants that you still may have outside.

Winter starts on Wednesday, and we’re expecting Winter’s chill to stick around for the grand rising of the new season. We’ll start winter with mornings in the 30s and highs still only in the 50s. As far as Christmas Day? An early outlook shows that it’ll be even colder by the holiday with a freezing morning & highs staying in the 40s. Stay tuned for updates on Christmas as we get closer.

As for rain, a few showers are possible overnight Friday into Saturday. Then, a few more showers are possible as we start early next week.

