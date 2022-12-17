Ed Abdella continues 24 hour challenge

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella is off to the races once again.

Mr. Abdella began his second 24 hour bike challenge on Friday morning. The teacher rides his bike for 24 hours raising money for the Knights band members. For every mile he rides, he raises money.

Abdella set a goal to reach 400 miles and was around 200 miles at 10 p.m.

The challenge will go throughout the night and end at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. WTOK will continue to follow his ride.

Donations to the band can be made at anytime by emailing kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us.

