Highland Park sports ball giveaway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Parks and rec’s annual ‘have a ball’ drive-thru giveaway was today. Hoping every Meridian area child has a ball this holiday season, the city of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation department will once again sponsor its drive-thru giveaway “have a ball.”

Children in kindergarten through 12th grade were eligible for one free ball of their choice: basketball, football, or soccer ball.

It means a lot for them to give back and it means a lot for the kids some kids don’t have the opportunity to get gifts, so this is a great way to do that it means a lot.

Meridian parks and recreation director Thomas Adams said. “We want to put a ball in a child’s hand this holiday season.” More than 200 balls are available for the giveaway. Adams said recipients must be present, noting Santa will also make an appearance during the event.

