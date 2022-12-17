Highland Park sports ball giveaway

Hoping every Meridian area child has a ball this holiday season, the city of Meridian’s Parks...
Hoping every Meridian area child has a ball this holiday season, the city of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation department will once again sponsor its drive-thru giveaway “have a ball.”(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Parks and rec’s annual ‘have a ball’ drive-thru giveaway was today. Hoping every Meridian area child has a ball this holiday season, the city of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation department will once again sponsor its drive-thru giveaway “have a ball.”

Children in kindergarten through 12th grade were eligible for one free ball of their choice: basketball, football, or soccer ball.

It means a lot for them to give back and it means a lot for the kids some kids don’t have the opportunity to get gifts, so this is a great way to do that it means a lot.

Meridian parks and recreation director Thomas Adams said. “We want to put a ball in a child’s hand this holiday season.” More than 200 balls are available for the giveaway. Adams said recipients must be present, noting Santa will also make an appearance during the event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Callie Chatham was last seen near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

Latest News

A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
New Boys and Girls Club facility to open in Choctaw, Mississippi - clipped version
New Boys and Girls Club facility to open in Choctaw, Mississippi - clipped version
However, no day will be washed out
Plan for unseasonably cool weather this weekend
TikTok ban
Expert explains security risks from having TikTok on your phone