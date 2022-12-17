Meridian holds off Hattiesburg; Baum scores 30 for Enterprise

Meridian is able to beat the Tigers 37-17.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Lady Cats hosted Hattiesburg Friday night.

Meridian would find themselves struggling to score after the half but would finally start to put drives together thanks to Eboni Alford and Taleah Anderson. The Lady Cats hold off the Tigers to pick up the win 37-17.

The Meridian boys would find themselves trailing to Hattiesburg but they would complete their second half comeback with a 60-59 win.

MHSAA Scores:

Neshoba Central girls basketball beat Kosciusko 73-46. The Lady Rockets improve to 11-3.

The Neshoba Central boys beat Kosciusko 70-38. The Rockets defense was able to get a good lead going into the half up 39-12. Neshoba is now 13-2 on the year.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Laurel Christian 47-39 in a close back and forth contest.

Enterprise beat Laurel Christian 52-27. Senior Isaiah Baum scored 30 points in the win on senior night.

MAIS Scores:

Lamar Lady Raiders beat Newton County Academy 69-40. Blake Hart lead the scoring drive with 25 total points. Sarah Dudley Reed finished with a double double of 10 points and 15 rebounds. Reece Shaffer scored 12 and Erica Smith finished the game with 11 total points.

Lamar boys also beat Newton County Academy 53-28. The Raiders will host their basketball tournament, the Lamar Classic starting at 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

