MPD needs help finding missing teen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is in need of the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Police say 13-year-old Kanella Walk was last seen leaving Magnolia Middle School on November 18.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black dress with a black jacket. She is 5′2 and around 109 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information on Walk, you are encouraged to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

