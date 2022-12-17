MPD needs help finding missing teen

MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is in need of the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Police say 13-year-old Kanella Walk was last seen leaving Magnolia Middle School on November 18.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black dress with a black jacket. She is 5′2 and around 109 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information on Walk, you are encouraged to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Callie Chatham was last seen near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

Latest News

Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter class in Decatur.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter class in Decatur
Hoping every Meridian area child has a ball this holiday season, the city of Meridian’s Parks...
Highland Park sports ball giveaway
A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
New Boys and Girls Club facility to open in Choctaw, Mississippi - clipped version
New Boys and Girls Club facility to open in Choctaw, Mississippi - clipped version