New Boys and Girls Club facility to open in Choctaw, Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The construction of a new Boys and Girls Club facility is officially underway in Choctaw, Mississippi.

News 11 spoke with the executive director who is just as excited as the kids are about their soon-to-be new home.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Boys and Girls Club Teen Center in the Pearl River Community.

“We started off in a humbling little trailer and we’ve outgrown that one and then we moved into another facility that was unoccupied and took over that building and eventually outgrew that one and crawled out of the seams with that one,” said Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Glen Billie.

Once opened, this new facility will replace the current facility across from the Tribal Attorney General’s Office, which serves tribal youth ages 12-18.

“It helps them grow, and mature socially. It also helps them to grow academically. Some of those kids are going home to empty houses where parents have to work double shifts or some single-parent housing. Sometimes grandparents are the ones raising the grandkids and such. So those important needs are being taken care of with the operation of the Boys and Girls Club,” said Billie.

The facility will be 11,020 square feet and feature classrooms, an open gymnasium, four offices, a full kitchen, and much more. Billie highlights a unique mentorship program they will create to bridge the gap between the youth and the elderly.

“This will give them an opportunity to adopt a grandchild and then there are a lot of kids that don’t have grandparents so that will give them an opportunity to adopt a grandparent. With that, we hope to utilize that time for good mentoring programs by having some time for them to do some activities together. Whether it be fishing, gardening, or walking. Just giving time to each other so that wisdom can be shared between the two. The youth component of it that they give back to the elders would be that they teach them how to use technology so that they aren’t so afraid to use technology,” said Billie.

Eddie Sam is not only the construction director for this project but is also a parent of two kids that attend the Boys and Girls Club.

“I have to report to them every day how we’re doing and they push me to move faster so I said well we were initially looking at July. We’re talking about getting this facility open by June now. So they are extremely excited about it and of course, all of our kids out here love basketball. The idea of having a full-blown regulation-sized basketball court. I get asked about that on a regular basis so they’re looking forward to it,” said Director of Construction Management, Eddie Sam.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by June 2023.

