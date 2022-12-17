Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter class in Decatur

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter class for churches and church security teams on Saturday in Decatur.

The sheriff’s department and the Department of Homeland Security partnered together to teach the attendees tips that could save lives.

Sheriff Pennington said they had a great turnout with about 70 people attending the class.

“They are teaching safety, and response. They are teaching a lot of different skills for the church security teams that will be a valuable asset to every church that came here today,” said Sheriff Pennington.

Richelle Alexander, from Union, Miss., said it was important for her to attend the class to be able to protect her church family.

“I think it is really important to prepare ahead of time, to train your congregation, to be aware of the threat and the things that could happen. Unfortunately, we live in a day and time that nothing is certain, and we want our churches to be safe for our families and our children,” said Alexander.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said public safety is top priority for them and plans to host more active shooter trainings in the future.

