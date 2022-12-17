Plan for unseasonably cool weather this weekend

However, no day will be washed out
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cooler weather has settled into our area, and temps will be below the average most of this weekend. Thanks to cloud cover, Saturday morning will start with seasonable upper 30s. Yet, there will be a few sprinkles that could linger through mid morning. Otherwise, morning clouds will make room for sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s (5-10 degrees below average). Sunday morning, plan for sub-freezing temps into the upper 20s. Highs will manage to reach the low 50s with lots of sunshine.

Early next week, an area of low pressure will slide across the Gulf Coast...swinging moisture our way. So, you’ll need the umbrella for the start of next week. Then, a major cold blast is expected behind a strong cold front that’ll cross Thursday. This could bring the coldest air we’ve had all year with the potential for highs only the mid 30s by Friday...and wind chills in the teens. Plus, there could be wind chills only in the single digits by Christmas Eve morning. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. With this system, there could be a little wintry weather. Again, stay tuned for updates.

For now Christmas Day looks very chilly with 20s in the morning and highs barely reaching 40 degrees with sunshine.

