Unseasonably cooler temperatures on the way tonight.

Get ready for a chill as unseasonably cooler temperatures have set in for our area.
Get ready for a chill as unseasonably cooler temperatures have set in for our area.
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Get ready for a chill as unseasonably cooler temperatures have set in for our area. As you are heading out this evening make sure to head out in layers as we will have lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s across our area and we will only warm up into the low 50s for our high tomorrow.

Heading out in the morning you can leave your umbrella at home, but you definitely want to grab some hand warmers as you head out.

Early next week, an area of low pressure will slide across the Gulf Coast...swinging moisture our way. So, you’ll need the umbrella for the start of next week. Then, a major cold blast is expected behind a strong cold front that’ll cross Thursday. This could bring the coldest air we’ve had all year with the potential for highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday...and wind chills in the teens. Plus, there could be wind chills only in the single digits by Christmas Eve morning. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

