UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder

Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County is being charged with at least two counts of...
Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County is being charged with at least two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.(Lamar County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 22-year-old Lamar County man who was arrested as the suspect that shot a Lamar County deputy Friday night is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Lamar Country Sheriff Danny Rigel said Saturday afternoon that Troy Prenell Johnson will face one count of attempted capital murder for wounding Lamar County Deputy Steve Pazos.

Rigel said the other attempted murder count will charge Johnson with hitting a Lamar County cruiser with a another deputy inside.

Pazos, who was hit once, was treated for a non-life threatening wound and released from a local hospital early Saturday morning.

Rigel said Johnson could be facing additional charges from the Friday night incident that stretched into Saturday’s early morning hours.

Johnson could make his first appearance Sunday afternoon in Lamar County Justice Court, Rigel said.

Johnson was apprehended in the 600 block of Burnt Ridge Road by the Lamar County Tactical Team around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Rigel said early Saturday morning that Johnson was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday when deputies from Lamar County responded to an auto burglary in progress on Nicholas Drive.

As deputies were continuing their pursuit they were searching for Johnson in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road when Pazos was shot around 9:45 p.m.

Lamar County was assisted by units from other law enforcement agencies from across the Pine Belt, as well as the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
12-year-old Callie Chatham was last seen near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Latest News

Overnight drive by shooting in Meridian wounds three
Alabama Retail Association is expecting holiday spending to near $18 billion.
Alabama Retail Association predicting 5% growth in holiday spending
Highland Park sports ball giveaway
Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter class in Decatur
Local boy scouts load care packages for deployed Soldiers this Christmas
Local boy scouts load care packages for deployed Soldiers this Christmas