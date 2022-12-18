Arctic blast moves in after the rain throughout the week

By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are a week away from Christmas and we sure do have a busy week in store for us. We start off the week with temperatures in the upper 40s for highs and we will have plenty of rain. This will be a colder rain so as you are heading out for any type of event make sure you have a heavy jacket and your rain gear ready for Monday and Tuesday.  Wednesday we should clear up and have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s, but Thursday is the day that everyone is watching.

We will have a frontal boundary dip down into our area bringing more rain and an arctic blast as we head into the Holiday weekend. We will see highs in the upper 50s, but lows will be dropping into the teens heading into the evening and overnight hours. Friday we will have clear skies, but temperatures will be fridged as highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for our area and lows will stay down in the teens.

Christmas and Christmas eve we will be on a tad of a warm-up, but lows will stay below freezing and highs will rise from the mid-30s on Saturday to the low 40s on Sunday. I hate to tell you this, but it doesn’t look like we will have white Christmas sunny skies and chilly temperatures will dominate our Holiday forecast.

