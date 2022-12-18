Cans for Kids Christmas Party

The Boys and Girls Club of east Mississippi was getting in the holiday spirit while helping in their yearly cans for kids, yesterday.
The Boys and Girls Club of east Mississippi was getting in the holiday spirit while helping in their yearly cans for kids, yesterday.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Boys and Girls Club of east Mississippi was getting in the holiday spirit while helping in their yearly cans for kids, yesterday.

Cans for kids’ ministry held its annual Christmas party Saturday morning to give kids a happy Christmas.  Children of all ages had the opportunity to have some holiday fun at the boys and girls club where they received toys, gift cards, and food.

We talked with event director Gary Turbville of the boys and girls club about what events like these mean to him.

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years and it’s just a great feeling to be a part of one of the charities here to help through Christmas and to really do my part.”

Turbville has been giving a helping hand to kids at Christmas time since 1995 and he looks forward to many years of helping the kids of our community ahead.

