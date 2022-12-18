First Annual Sonny Rush 5K Walk/Run was a success

The first annual Sonny Rush 5K walk/run and kids fun run was a success Saturday morning.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
There were over 200 participants in the race, including Santa who jumped in the run!

Callie Waite, daughter of the late Dr. Sonny Rush, organized this run in order to support a scholarship in his name. Having this race around Christmas was extra special for the family considering the light Dr. Rush brought to so many.

“Oh my gosh! I’m just blown away,” said Waite. “Really truly, I don’t have any words. My dad loved this community and he really thought so highly and I wanted to give back. He gave back through so much that he did his whole life so i wanted to give back in his honor to continue to give back and continue to make his legacy shine.”

Waite is looking forward to turning this into an annual event.

