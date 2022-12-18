Overnight drive by shooting in Meridian wounds three

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Sergeant, Heather Luebbers, confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 A.M. on Sunday to three men who had been shot.

According to Sgt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling in the area of the Hwy. 39 bypass and the Front Street exit when another car started shooting at them.

All three men were in the car together when the shooting happened. They are stable and the injuries appear to not be life threatening.

