Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

