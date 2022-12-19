Bay St. Louis church pays tribute to fallen officers during Sunday service

In Bay St. Louis, churches like Main Street United Methodist are taking the time to honor officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Bay St. Louis, churches like Main Street United Methodist are taking the time to honor officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin.

During Sunday’s service, candles were lit and people prayed for the officers’ family members.

“This morning at our prayer time, we have two candles on the alter and we are going to light those and remember, they were the ones who carried the light into the darkness of the world,” Pastor Terry Hilliard said.

Outside of the church, there is a blue wreath with the word hope inside.

“We do have a family in our church that is connected to one of the officers who lost his life. We just want to stand not only with them, but with our community and all of our law enforcement. To just know they are important to us. We care about them and want to support them in any way we can,” Hilliard said.

The church isn’t the only one paying tribute to the officers. Around Main Street, you can find several police department banners. In front of City Hall, there’s a police car decorated.

“We love our officers. We wave at them. We drive by. We supported them. We pray for them, and we are heartbroken at the events of the past week,” Resident Chris Melby-Codling said.

A joint funeral will be held for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe Wednesday, December 21 at the Bay St. Louis Community Center. Visitation will begin at 9:30 that morning; the funeral service begins at noon.

WLOX ABC will broadcast the funeral on television and livestream it on WLOX.com, and all our digital platforms.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen
West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella, holds up his bike to celebrate finishing his 24...
West Lauderdale history teacher completes 24 hour straight bike challenge for his students
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

Latest News

A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
December 15, 2022: Part 2 Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club, email dianakendricks79@yahoo.com
December 15, 2022: Part 2 Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club, email dianakendricks79@yahoo.com
December 15, 2022: Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club for Girls, promoting positive life skills,...
December 15, 2022: Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club for Girls, promoting positive life skills, taking sign-ups
Funnel/wall cloud near Yeager Mobile Home (Photo source: Krysta McKay)
Your photos from Dec. 14 severe weather
December 14, 2022: Part 2, Sam McCorkle, donating to scholarship at UWA and remembering MSU...
December 14, 2022: Part 2, Sam McCorkle, donating to scholarship at UWA and remembering MSU Coach Mike Leach