Beverly Moore Barrett Gore

Beverly Moore Barrett Gore
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Place of Service: Webb & Stephens Funeral Home Chapel North Location

Time and Date of Service: Friday, December 23, 2022 at 2:00pm

Place of Visitation: Webb & Stephens Funeral Home North Location

Date and Time of Visitation: Friday, December 23, 2022 at 12:00pm-2:00pm

Place of Interment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Meridian, MS

Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes

7774-A Hwy 39 North

Meridian, MS 39305

P: 601-483-2206

F: 601-693-2591

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen
West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella, holds up his bike to celebrate finishing his 24...
West Lauderdale history teacher completes 24 hour straight bike challenge for his students
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

Latest News

Charlie William White
Raising Cane's presented a check for $1500 to The United Way of East Mississippi in support of...
Raising Cane’s donates $1,500 to United Way as a part of Toython
Mrs. Sharon Jean Moffett Stroud
Mr. James Scarbrough