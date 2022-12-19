Charlie William White

Graveside services for Charlie William White will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. Mr. White, 82, died Thursday, December 15, 202, at Specialty Hospital in Meridian. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North is handling his arrangements.

Mr. White is survived by his brother Clyde White, a sister Jeannette Jones (Buddy), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Leitha White, his wife Minnie Covington White, and a sister Lorene Graham.

Charles was a retired logger, having logged all over the state of Mississippi. He loved family, especially his great nieces and nephews.

