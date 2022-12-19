Graveside services for Charlie William White will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. Mr. White, 82, died Thursday, December 15, 202, at Specialty Hospital in Meridian. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North is handling his arrangements.

Mr. White is survived by his brother Clyde White, a sister Jeannette Jones (Buddy), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Leitha White, his wife Minnie Covington White, and a sister Lorene Graham.

Charles was a retired logger, having logged all over the state of Mississippi. He loved family, especially his great nieces and nephews.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlie William White, please visit our floral store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.