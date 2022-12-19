A cold and rainy day awaits

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday. Near or below freezing temperatures across the area throughout the morning. Extra layers are needed if you are heading out the door. We can expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows returning to the 30s. Be sure to grab onto a warm beverage to help keep you warm. Do not leave behind your outdoor pets and plants.

Rain showers move in a little after 12 pm today. Dress warm, but also pack your rain gear once showers arrive we can expect rain through Tuesday evening. Stay warm even colder air is on the way by the end of the week.

