Kansas City Southern fundraiser nets over $215,000 for Salvation Army

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTOK) - Kansas City Southern announced Monday that the 22nd KCS Holiday Express program raised over $215,000 to benefit The Salvation Army in 20 communities, including Meridian, in eight states where the KCS Holiday Express train stopped this year. The KCS Holiday Express project has raised over $3.1 million in 22 years for The Salvation Army.

Almost 48,000 visitors were welcomed to the train in free public events.

“I am so pleased that we were able to bring the KCS Holiday Express train back to communities on our U.S. network and make a significant charitable contribution to help people in need,” said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “The Holiday Express remains an important expression of KCS’ commitment to the communities we serve, and we are delighted it was once again a great success. Thanks to the many KCS employees and volunteers who make this annual tradition possible.”

KCS Holiday Express was built on the tradition of the Santa Train, which ran on a segment of the network bought by KCS in 1997. In 2000, a group of warm-hearted employees noticed that the Santa Train was the only Christmas some kids had, and that some kids did not have essential items like coats, hats and gloves, so they committed to elevating the project. In 2001, volunteers transformed a retired freight train to the KCS Holiday Express experience that thousands of people enjoy today.

“The KCS Holiday Express brought Christmas and assistance to so many communities over the years and it was a joy to see it travel the rails again in 2022,” said Major Kelly Collins, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army’s Kansas and Western Missouri Division. “We will always remain grateful to the entire KCS family for supporting the work and mission of The Salvation Army through their work during the holiday season.”

In the first 19 years, the KCS Holiday Express train stopped in 20 or more communities in five or six states between Thanksgiving and Christmas. At each stop, visitors could board the train, meet Santa and his elves and tour the inside of three cars of the festive six-car train. These events returned in 2022 after not happening the previous two years due to the pandemic.

