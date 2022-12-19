Kemper County Arrest Report December 19, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Krystal Fulton-Hoskins 12-16-2022 Trespass; Petit Larceny; False ID Info; Burglary; Felony in...
Krystal Fulton-Hoskins 12-16-2022 Trespass; Petit Larceny; False ID Info; Burglary; Felony in Possession of a Firearm.jpg(WTOK)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen
West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella, holds up his bike to celebrate finishing his 24...
West Lauderdale history teacher completes 24 hour straight bike challenge for his students
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

Latest News

‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian...
Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player