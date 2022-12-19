Memorial services for Mr. James Scarbrough will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

James Scarbrough, age 75, of Meridian passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. James worked as a Diesel Mechanic at Davis Tractor for over 27 years before he retired. He loved his work, and it was only due to health reasons that he retired. He was an avid reader of the bible and loved to talk about his faith. He and his wife Debra loved hosting family get togethers and especially Christmas. He saved all year long to make Christmas special for all his grandchildren. James truly loved and cared for his wife Deborah.

James is survived by his daughter Alishia Sumrall (Billy) and his son William Parnell ; his brother Donnie Scarbrough (Esse) and his sister Wanda Haney, grandchildren; Trinity Breland (Austin), Alexxis Dearing (Joseph), Keely Dearing, RJ Dearing(Kate), Morgan Hutchinson (Jacob), Austin Parnell, Sophia Parnell, and Aleighia Parnell. Great-grandchildren Melinda Breland, Mason Breland, Max Dearing, and Alyssa Dearing.

James is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Debra Scarbrough, his parents, his brother Robert Scarbrough, sisters Rita Broadway and Toots Scarbrough.

