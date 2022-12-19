Mrs. Sharon Jean Moffett Stroud

Sharon Jean Moffett Stroud
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Graveside Services for Mrs. Sharon Jean Moffett Stroud will be held at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery in Collinsville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Stroud, 56, of Collinsville, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Rush Ochsner Health Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Sharon was a resident of Illinois. She and her mother moved to Lauderdale county in the early 2000′s when she began working at Okatibbee Fish Camp in Collinsville for over 8 years. She loved painting and refurbishing furniture and other items in her spare time. She enjoyed her family and spending time with them at any possible chance.

Mrs. Stroud is survived by her children Melanie Haas and Amber Jo Stroud. Granddaughter, Brooklyn Stroud; her mother, Sandra Bowen; her siblings, Joey Moffett, Danny Wilson, and Sabrina Montoya, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Moffett; her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Moffett and Mrs. Ruby Zika.

