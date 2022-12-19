Lauderdale County supervisors pass medical marijuana licensing permit policy

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors passed a new licensing permit policy allowing new medical marijuana businesses to finally begin the process of opening within its jurisdiction.
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors passed a new licensing permit policy allowing new medical marijuana businesses to finally begin the process of opening within its jurisdiction. The licenses will cost $1,000 the first year, and each additional year will cost $500.

There are also some rules on when and where a medical marijuana business may operate. For instance, it can’t operate in a subdivision, must be located on at least three acres of land and be at least 100 feet from property lines.

A grower may operate 24/7. Dispensaries can only be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but area allowed to operate seven days a week.

These policies and rules will go into effect Jan. 15, 2023.

“First of all, the referendum passed, and people are beginning to call and ask questions about how they go about getting a permit to getting a license. So it’s just us doing our part and getting those things in place where people can get the things they want to do to move forward in this operation,” said Board President Jonathan Wells.

The board of supervisors also included many policies from the state regulations into their policies for the growing and distribution of medical marijuana in Lauderdale County.

