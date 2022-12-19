Raising Canes donates $1,500 to United Way as a part of Toython

Raising Cane's gives back
Raising Cane's gives back(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -WTOK’s Toython received an extra boost today through the generosity of a local business. Raising Cane’s pledged 15 percent of its associated sales from designated days earlier this month for Toython, which helps local agencies provide Christmas gifts for children in our area. The check presentation to United Way was made on December 15 and totaled 1,500 dollars.

”Canes also offers so many different things as far as partnering with united way on many things that falls under. Our pillars of course, which is education, health, and financial stability. So all of those things together and we being able to help this community just to make it better. The Toython is a huge blessing for someone that doesn’t have something. And children are even purchasing toys and sending them as well as them giving a financial contribution for us to purchase more toys in every area that we’re missing. So we always like to thank Canes and our community for everything that you are doing to make the United Way help someone else,” said Executive Director of United Way East Mississippi, Kym Parnell.

We thank Raising Cane’s for its support in making Christmas merrier for lots of children this year.

