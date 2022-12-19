Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We were shocked early last week when we learned of the sudden death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. We lost a football genius as his offensive concepts are used at every level of football from the pros on down and will continue to be used for years to come. Only one SEC coach and only four active coaches in the FBS had as many wins (158) as the “Pirate.” I for one will surely miss his candor and infectious personality. Prayers go out to his family.

Mississippi State named Zach Arnett to replace Leach. The 36-year-old New Mexico native has served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the past three years. He agreed to a four-year contract that will pay him $3 million annually.

Frank Gore Jr. set an NCAA bowl record as he rushed for 329 yards, ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles defeated Rice, 38-24, in the LendingTree Bowl. The Golden Eagles (7-6) made their 19th bowl appearance in the past 25 years and 27th overall. The Golden Eagles in notching their 12th bowl win also claimed their first winning season since 2019.

Jackson State (12-1) fell in Deion Sanders’ final game as the Tigers fell to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, 41-34, in overtime. Tiger quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 30 passes for 349 yards and four scores including a game-tying 19-yard TD pass to Travis Hunter as time expired in regulation play. Coach Prime concludes his JSU career with a 27-6 record and two SWAC championships. Jackson State great and McComb native T.C. Taylor was named to succeed Sanders as the JSU coach. The former JSU quarterback and wide receiver has been part of the Tigers staff since 2019.

Former Jones County Junior College football great Deion Branch served as interim head coach for his alma mater the University of Louisville this past Saturday. The Cardinals downed Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl, 24-7. Branch is a former two-time Super Bowl champion and also was a Super Bowl MVP for the New England Patriots. Branch serves as Director of Player Development and Alumni Relations at Louisville. Former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was named the Cardinals’ head coach on December 8th.

The South won the 74th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star game in Gulfport, 14-10. Scott Central’s Zechariah Parodi was named the South’s Defensive MVP while the South’s Offensive MVP was Raleigh’s Javarious Walker. Ty Davis of Itawamba AHS was the North’s Offensive MVP while Provine’s Tommy Kelly was named the North’s Defensive MVP. The South leads the overall series 36-29-5.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach for his alma mater Purdue University through their bowl game against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on January 2.

Baseball News

Junior pitcher-shortstop Konnor Griffin of Jackson Prep is rated the No. 1 player in the country by Baseball America. He committed to play at LSU this past week. Griffin, whose father Kevin serves as head softball coach at Belhaven University, also visited Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Barry Lyons was named manager of the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends of the Independent American League. Lyons has been involved with the Biloxi Shuckers since he helped bring minor league baseball to his hometown. Lyons played at Delta State and played ten seasons in the major leagues. He won a World Series ring in 1986 with the New York Mets. Barry’s nephew Nathan Lyons recently purchased the Legends.

Two former Mississippi State baseball greats have been on the move lately. Adam Frazier, a seven-year major leaguer, signed a one-year deal with Baltimore for $8 million. Jake Mangum was acquired by the Miami Marlins to complete an earlier trade. The switch-hitting outfielder hit .333 for Syracuse in 33 games for the Mets Triple A team. He was assigned to the Marlins Triple A team in Jacksonville.

