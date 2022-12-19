Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie

‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an Alabama jail and how it materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie.

The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White began inside the Lauderdale County, Ala., Jail and materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.

The movie’s synopsis is described as:

Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.

On April 29, a corrections officer at the Lauderdale County, Ala., Jail drove away from the facility with inmate Casey White hidden in the backseat. That officer was Vicky White, who law enforcement would later find out, had developed a romantic relationship with Casey.

The manhunt lasted 11 days and ended in a violent pursuit through Vanderburgh County, Indiana, where their vehicle crashed and Vicky was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Her death is believed to be self-inflicted but Casey was eventually charged with her murder.

Prisoner of Love on Tubi
Prisoner of Love on Tubi(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen
West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella, holds up his bike to celebrate finishing his 24...
West Lauderdale history teacher completes 24 hour straight bike challenge for his students
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

Latest News

Huntsville planning commission takes first steps towards medical marijuana dispensaries
New medical marijuana licensing permit policy to take action
Raising Cane's gives back
Raising Canes donates $1,500 to United Way as a part of Toython
Kansas City Southern announced Monday that the 22nd KCS Holiday Express program raised over...
Kansas City Southern fundraiser nets over $215,000 for Salvation Army
Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays