West Alabama men’s and women’s hoops top West Georgia

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama men’s and women’s basketball hosted West Georgia in a double header Sunday afternoon.

The UWA women’s team would play first. The game was tied at half but the Tigers would be able to lock away a lead in the second half. Junior, Maryanne Logsdon, and senior, Bria Dent, combined for 45 points in the Tigers 61-47 win.

After the game head coach Rusty Baum said, “First and foremost is any conference win, any win at home is a must, but a conference win that goes a long way for the back half of the season obviously, so you’ve got to take care of business at home. The second thing is, it’s always great to win before the holidays because you’re going to be off for 8 days and it’s just so much more fun when you go home and you’ve got that ‘W’ under your belt. And if you come off a loss, you can’t shake that. It kind of demoralizes you a bit for the time at hand for Christmas so proud of them for that. Thought the kids worked really really hard. Got a couple let downs in the second half, and what we’ve got to stay focused on is putting teams away. I thought we controlled the game pretty good from start to finish, other than one or two plays. But very proud of them. The effort was there.”

Logsden tallied up 25 points on her own and went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dent finished the day with 20 points and nine rebounds.

“Those two are the hardest working- probably in my career. I mean they live in the gym, they’re gym rats. They come to practice every day and bring it. So it’s almost a pat on the back and reward for them. Obviously they can’t do that every time, other people need to step up and appreciate it. And it sure made a difference.”

The women improve to 9-3 on the season and 6-2 in GSC play.

The UWA men’s basketball team found themselves in a similar situation against West Georgia where they were tied with the Wolves heading into halftime.

The second half was a different story seeing a full team performance on the court of Pruitt Hall. UWA would have four players put up double figure in their 75-67 win.

Seniors Justin Allison and Shardarrion Allen led the Tigers with 18 points. Allison also added eight rebounds and six assists. West Alabama is now 10-2 overall and 6-2 in GSC play.

UWA will have a break and then returns to the court on Saturday December 31st to host Union. The women will tip off at 2 p.m. and the men will follow at 4 p.m.

