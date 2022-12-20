6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court finds 97-year-old guilty of Nazi war crimes
An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says.
Intruder was able to enter Uvalde school during safety audit
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan