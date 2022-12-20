City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2022

Robbery

At 3:46 PM on December 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3400 block of 36th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his keys were demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:45 AM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 67th Avenue Loop. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:57 PM on December 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a wall.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:45 AM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 39th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:47 AM on December 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:27 AM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 10thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:43 PM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:21 AM on December 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.