City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMES L HASSON19612339 HILLCREST DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ZIQUAVIOUS J MCCOY19973631 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
TAMELA D BOSTON1991802 DONALD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
OTIS L WATKINS19905753 HWY 45S PORTERVILLE, MSTRESPASSING
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
CODIE D RUSH19772404 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
REGINA S SULLIVAN19641415 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SANDUAN A DUBOSE19821438 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
TELLY S MOSLEY19747723 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LTOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:46 PM on December 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3400 block of 36th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his keys were demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:45 AM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 67th Avenue Loop. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:57 PM on December 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a wall.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:45 AM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 39th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:47 AM on December 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:27 AM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 10thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:43 PM on December 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:21 AM on December 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

