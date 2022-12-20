City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:00 AM on December 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:12 PM on December 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.