City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAVID L ADAMS19831121 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DEMARION M MOORE19974714 B 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:00 AM on December 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:12 PM on December 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

