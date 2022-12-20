FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure that’s riding along the Gulf Coast is the reason for our soggy weather. The steady rain will continue through your Tuesday morning commute and much of the morning. However, by Tuesday afternoon, the rain will start tapering off as the low gets farther away from our area. So, your Tuesday PM commute should be dry. Rainfall estimates will range from .5″-1″. Highs will only reach the mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon, and lows will fall into the mid 30s by Wednesday morning.

Hump Day does bring milder weather with highs climbing into the upper 50s as a SE wind returns. Clouds will continue to dominate the sky, but there should be some sunshine peeking through. Rain isn’t expected.

FIRST ALERT

Rain does return for Thursday. There could be a few showers in the morning, but most of the rain isn’t expected until the afternoon & evening ahead of a strong cold front that’ll move into our area. It’ll cross by Thursday night, and a strong NW wind will take over behind it...gusting over 35mph. It’ll usher in some Arctic air... which will be the coldest air of the year thus far .

As the cold air is moving in, it’s expected to meet up with some moisture, and there will be a switch to a wintry mix late Thursday...and eventually a few snow flakes could fly well before daybreak on Friday. No accumulations are expected nor any travel issues anticipated. Yet, temps will fall into the teens early Friday morning . This, plus strong winds, will lead to wind chill values near zero. This type of cold is dangerous, and it’s important that you take precautions to stay safe & warm BEFORE the cold arrives.

Remember the 4 P’s (Pipes, Pets, Plants, People). As for people, that includes YOU. So, avoid going outside when it’s extremely cold. Yet, if you go outside, make sure to dress in layers...including a hat, scarf, thick socks, and gloves. With the type of cold we’re expecting, Frostbite could happen within 30 minutes if skin is exposed .

Christmas Day

Mornings in the teens will continue through Christmas morning. Christmas Day brings clouds & sun with highs in the upper 30s. Next week does look a smidge warmer, but temps will remain well below the average. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

