First Alert: Overnight lows will plummet by Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. Rain showers are over the entire area this morning. Be sure to grab your umbrella and a jacket before heading out. We are slightly warmer than this time yesterday, but it is still cold out. Winds are between 5- 10 mph and highs today are in the upper 40s. Overnight lows return to the mid 30s.

First Alert:

There is a Freeze Watch starting Thursday lasting through Sunday morning. A cold front system is moving over our area bringing rain and dangerously cold air. Later Thursday evening as temperatures begin to fall into the teens there is a possibility for a wintery mix or maybe even snow flurries. Be sure to dip pipes, bring in plants and pets, and layer up extremely cold and dangerous temperatures will continue into Christmas Day. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible also with long exposure to cold temperatures. Signs to identify hypothermia are: shivering, stiff muscles, confusion, tiredness, and difficulty speaking. Check on your friends and family and make sure they are aware of the treacherous Arctic blast that is on the way Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.