Frontline Responders - Storm Team 11

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This crew works tirelessly throughout every day, especially when we have severe weather.

Last week they were prepared for the storms ahead, and they were each ready to inform every person on where it was safe to go and what to do in these scary situations.

They work hard to make sure that their craft is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“Well, really in the moment because we give a forecast. But in the moment, we’re just kind of now casting, so we’re just kind of looking at what’s happening where the storms are when the warnings are issued. We’re just trying to get that out to the public where the storms are. Where are they going? How much time do you have to prepare? So in the moment of severe weather, it’s all about now casting. Forecast part is over with us. Now it’s time for us to, you know, inform the public of how to take action. If it’s something severe, like again tornadoes or severe storms headed our way,” said Chief Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie.

“Now, it moves very quickly, so it is hard to prepare. Like once the tornadoes are on the ground and we’re talking about, you know what’s on the ground? What’s moving in that way but preparing for it and knowing? What’s happening in the severe weather covers you prepare for all your whole career because that’s why you have your degree. So that’s the time. You’re basically your time to shine,” said Meteorologist Avaionia Smith.

We want to thank Storm Team 11 for all of the hard work they do to making sure that everyone is weather aware, especially in times of severe weather.

