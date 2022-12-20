Lady Raiders pick up win over Heritage; Lamar takes down Patrician Academy

Lamar's Aryah Grace shoots free throws in the Raiders 52-35 win over Heritage in the Lamar Classic tournament.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Raiders hosted 12 teams on their home court for day one of the Lamar Classic tournament.

The Lady Raiders beat Heritage 52-35. Aryah Grace led the team with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Blake Hart scored 16 total points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists and Sarah Dudley Reed had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks in Lamar’s win.

The Lamar boys hosted Patrician Academy. The game would start off going back and forth with turnovers but the Saints would score first. The Raiders would lead the Saints at half but would come out the second half and seal away the win. Lamar wins 65-41.

The Union girls basketball team was also playing in the tournament they took on Columbia. Columbia would win 53-38. The Union boys were able to beat Southern Academy in the Classic 75-69.

Other scores:

Enterprise girls beat Northeast Lauderdale 60-46. Trojan boys beat Enterprise 64-29.

