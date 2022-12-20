Local organization helping teens stay away from crime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A nonprofit organization is helping stop kids from gravitating toward crime in the Queen City. The Carter Foundation held its annual banquet, where several young men and women were inducted into the organization.

The Carter Foundation has been around for eight years, with the goal of reshaping young minds in the community. Teens walked up to the stage Sunday at Multi-County Community Service Agency to receive their suit jackets with the foundation’s name on them.

James Price’s son, Jabian Price, has been involved in the program for eight months. He said he has already seen a change in his son.

“He is more active in the community. He is more active with other kids. He is doing a lot better in school,” said James.

“Most of the kids like me are in gangs. We do stuff like this. We don’t think about the other stuff we can do,” said Jabian.

Jermyia Jackson received her suit jacket after being involved in the program for two years. She tells us how this foundation impacted her.

“It gives me the excitement of giving back to the community. The group is very supportive, you can be yourself, and don’t fill judged,” said Jackson.

One teen gave an emotional speech about how the foundation has given her a father figure in her life.

“Thank y’all for what y’all do for everybody. Especially, Mr. Carter because I don’t have a father in my life. I really appreciate him for everything he does,” said a member.

One father said this foundation helped build a stronger bond with his son.

“The program also provides me with the opportunity to spend time with my son outside with the regular I do. I love the program for that,” said father Derrick Watts.

We spoke with Madeline Phillips, who gave a speech that encouraged young members to…

“Play it smart. One of my acronyms as far as play is: Plan: Pray, Listen, Arrive, and say Yes. I think of the biggest things on my journey to Miss Mississippi USA, a Howard Stewart, and as a young black woman. Playing it smart has been the best thing for me in any room that I walk in, job interviews, anything I go for I am always going to play it smart,” said Phillips.

Ty Harden has been part of the foundation for nine years.

“They take pride in helping their community. They take pride in being positive at all costs. We are in a different day and age. No one seems to have a solution to help these young guys. We are trying to come together to find a solution regardless of who it is, what it is, or how we need to do it. We need to find a solution so we can curve some of these crimes and violence so can get these guys on the right track. If you push them there, then they will follow you,” said Harden.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.