Mike Leach memorial service details

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th.

The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum.

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

Floral Tributes : MSU is unable to receive personal tributes for the service but florists are allowed to deliver to the Humphrey Coliseum from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The deliveries can be made at the Hump directly. It is best for them to be delivered at the service entrance roll up door on the northwest corner of the coliseum. Personal tributes can be placed at Davis Wade Stadium near Gate A .

Seating: Seating is first come first serve to those who want to attend. Players, coaches, former players, colleagues etc. will have a designated seat on the floor of the coliseum.

Parking: Parking is complimentary for the service and it will be available around the Humphrey Coliseum. CLICK HERE to see a full parking map for Tuesday.

LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

The memorial service will be live streamed on SEC Network and in the ESPN app. WTOK will also provide updates and have a recap Tuesday night at 6 and 10.

Mike Leach passed on December 12, 2022 due to a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

