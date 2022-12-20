Mike Leach memorial service held in Starkville

The late MSU football coach is being remembered in a memorial service in Starkville.
The late MSU football coach is being remembered in a memorial service in Starkville.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The late Mississippi State football coach is being remembered in Starkville today. The public memorial service for Mike Leach has brought in people from all over Mississippi.

Former players, current players, and many more are sharing tributes to the late coach.

The memorial service is taking place at Humphrey Coliseum.

News 11 is in attendance and will be providing updates throughout the day.

