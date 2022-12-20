Nativity scene stolen from church in broad daylight

*NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a large nativity scene from outside a church in Louisiana.

The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport.

The church’s video tech posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief.

The video shows a dark-colored SUV pulling into the church’s empty parking lot and parking in front of the nativity scene. The driver gets out of the vehicle, opens the trunk, and proceeds to remove pieces from the nativity scene and load them into the back of the SUV.

The driver took nearly 10 items from the nativity scene overall, loading them into the SUV piece by piece. The driver left only a few pieces of the nativity scene behind before taking off.

Church officials said the driver covered the SUV’s license plate, so it is harder to track down the person responsible.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church at btchurch@baptisttabernacle.net or (318) 687-7473.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mike Leach memorial service details
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
Elves destroy elementary school
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan