Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks(Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star.

Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after their arrest. Tillman, a juvenile, has been charged as an adult.

According to Sheriff Lee, the victim’s older brother, who had been driving the car in front of Jones, had been the intended target of the shooting on Johnson Town Road.

Bond was set at $500,000 for each of the three murder suspects. The case awaits a grand jury ruling early next year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MPD needs help finding missing teen, Kanella Walk.
MPD needs help finding missing teen
West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella, holds up his bike to celebrate finishing his 24...
West Lauderdale history teacher completes 24 hour straight bike challenge for his students
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian

Latest News

A nonprofit organization is helping stop kids from gravitating toward crime in the Queen City....
Local organization helping teens stay away from crime
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
Lauderdale County supervisors pass medical marijuana licensing permit policy
Lauderdale County supervisors pass medical marijuana licensing permit policy
Raising Cane’s donates $1,500 to United Way as a part of Toython
Raising Cane’s donates $1,500 to United Way as a part of Toython