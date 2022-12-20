State agencies pay high cost of inflation according to State Auditor’s report

Report looks at the cost of fuel, electricity, food and supplies
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high cost of inflation is costing taxpayers more in their homes and to run state government.

White says he hopes this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will he...
White says he hopes this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will he higher in coming months.(WLBT)

The State Auditor’s office released a report Monday showing the increase for almost everything agencies purchase, from fuel and electricity to food and asphalt.

Shad White says families are hurting from inflation every time they go to a gas station or grocery store, and dollars for state government won’t go as far.

White says law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices...
White says law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.(WLBT)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has spent up to $750,000 for increased fuel prices. According to the report, law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.

The Auditor’s report also shows the Mississippi Department of Transportation may not be able to complete all its scheduled projects at their original costs due to rising prices for supplies like asphalt and drainage pipes. You can see the full report here.

