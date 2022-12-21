City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DIEDRICH R MILLER
|1977
|412 GREENHILL RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
|JUSTIN L KUNKLE
|1982
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:53 PM on December 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
