First Alert: Cold weather alerts are in effect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cold weather alerts will be in effect for our area starting Thursday night....lasting into the holiday weekend. An arctic front will cross our area Thursday evening, and it’ll open the door to the coldest air we’ve experienced since February 2021 (there could also be a brief wintry mix/snow flakes flying...but no accumulations are expected).

Temps will fall into the mid teens by Friday morning, but the wind will gust over 30mph...giving us wind chill values below zero. Highs for Friday will stay below freezing into the upper 20s, then temps will drop down into the low teens by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon brings highs near the freezing mark, but lows will fall back into the upper teens by Sunday (Christmas) morning. Christmas afternoon brings warmer temps...near 40 degrees.

It’s important to prepare for the bitter cold temps before they arrive. Make sure to cover exposed pipes ahead of time, prepare a place for pets to stay that’s warm, check in on neighbors & family members to make sure they have proper working heat, and make sure you have warm clothing available in case you plan to leave the house. If you do go outside during the bitter cold snap, dress in layers & cover your hand and head. This type of cold can be dangerous if you’re not properly prepared, and you’ll be more vulnerable to frostbite & hypothermia.

By early next week, temps start gradually warming up...and highs will be back near the seasonable 60s by Thursday.

