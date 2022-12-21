First Alert: Long exposure to the extremely cold air can lead to hypothermia

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Luckily, rain chances will be hard to find throughout the day. Overcast skies do remain all day and later this evening there is a small chance for a light rain shower. Today will be the best day to run any errands you may have before the harmful cold air moves in Thursday evening. High temperatures today are in the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.

First Alert:

Very cold air will impact our area tomorrow once the cold front system moves through. We can expect rain showers Thursday evening with the possibility of a wintery mix. Temperatures will drop into the teens through Saturday night. A Hard Freeze Warning goes into effect Thursday through Sunday at 9 am. Think pets, plants, pipes, and power! Gather any extra blankets and jackets that you may have around the house. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

