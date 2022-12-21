Graveside services for Infant Ace Dante Cooper will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Magnolia’s Cemetery Babyland with Bishop Leroy Horn officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Baby Boy Cooper, 2 months, of Meridian, who died, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at University of MS Medical Center, Jackson.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

