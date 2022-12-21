Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
Elves destroy elementary schools
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mike Leach memorial service details
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Make preparations to stay safe before the bitterly cold air arrives
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the year arrives by Friday

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 20, 2022